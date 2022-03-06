Minority Leader Calls For Structural Audit Of Tamale overhead

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has called for a structural audit of the Tamale overhead bridge to ensure value for money.

Mr Iddrisu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, said this would also ensure that the bridge served its intended purpose, which was to improve traffic flow in the central business area of the Tamale Metropolis.

He, therefore, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Department of Urban Roads and the supervisory consultant on the project to ensure that such audit was undertaken.

Mr Iddrisu made the call when addressing journalists in Tamale on Saturday on what he described as “The people’s concerns over the Tamale overhead bridge project.”

The Tamale overhead bridge, whose construction began in April 2019 formed part of the Synohydro deal to enhance traffic flow in the Tamale Metropolis.

According to Mr Iddrisu, the people’s concerns about the project included the fact that the roundabout at the central mosque intersection was so wide thereby narrowing the road around the intersection, which would adversely affect the free movement of vehicles, especially heavy-duty trucks.

He said the positioning of the roundabout would not encourage free vehicular movement and would instead compound the traffic situation in the Metropolis.

E was 4f444 Mr Iddrisu called for the demolition of see structures along the project to enhance its expansion, saying “All the structures along the project should have been demolished and compensated for to pave way for quality execution of the project.”