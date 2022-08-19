Minority Leader eulogises Northern Region NDC Chairman

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has praised the late Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, the immediate past Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his generosity, kindness and care for humanity.

Personally, he recalled that the late Regional Chairman took good care of him to become who he is today.

Mr Iddrisu, in a tribute to the late NDC Regional Chairman at a mini funeral on Friday, in Tamale, described Mr. Mobila as “his father; and loved everyone around him.”

He said the late Regional Chairman worked tirelessly to provide the needs for both the family and outsiders.

He prayed to God to find a resting place for him in heaven.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC, died in Tamale on Tuesday, August 16, at the age of 84.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, said the late NDC Regional Chairman was a senior brother to him as well as a family friend, who mostly shared ideas with him on issues that would bring development to the region.

Mr. Ibranhim Tijani, son of the late Alhaji Mobila, said his father was a teacher and a mentor to the family.

He said their dad always advised the family and drew them closer to God.

He said: “We wish we could make death go away from the face of the earth, but death is sadly inevitable.”

People from all walks of life, including senior politicians from the NDC and NPP and other political parties, attended the funeral.

The main funeral is scheduled for Tamale on Sunday, August 21, 2022.