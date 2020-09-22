

A Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound has been inaugurated at Kakpagyili in the Tamale Metropolis to provide quality health care to the people.

The fully-equipped facility will provide preventive and primary health care services to residents of Kakpagyili, a rural part of Tamale, and its environs, which lacked access to health facilities.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, constructed the CHPS Compound as part of efforts to extend health services to rural areas of Tamale.

Mr Iddrisu, who was joined by the Chief of Kakpagyili and his Elders, and officials of the Tamale Metropolitan Health Directorate to inaugurate the CHPS Compound, assured the people of his commitment to addressing the felt needs of the constituents.

He said a National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would provide free quality primary health care.

Primary health care is free for persons who subscribed to the National Health Scheme.

He also spoke about roads infrastructure in the area, saying 4.5 kilometres of road in the Kakpagyili area would be tarred to improve transportation in the area.

On education, Mr Iddrisu said an E-Block was awarded to be constructed at Kakpagyili to expand access to Senior High School (SHS) for people in the rural areas of Tamale.

However, he said the project had stalled since the current government took office.

He, therefore, emphasised the need to work to improve on educational infrastructure to expand access to accommodate more students.

“I want to remind President Akufo-Addo that his free SHS could not have been the success that he projects without the infrastructure provided by the previous NDC administration of John Mahama.”

He also touched on economic empowerment of the constituents and assured them that he would continue to give small loans to women in the area to improve and expand their various business ventures.

Mr Peter Apetorgbor, Tamale Metropolitan Disease Control Officer, who represented the Metropolitan Director of Health, expressed gratitude to the MP for the facility, which had modern equipment, and urged people of the area to make the CHPS Compound their first point of call for health care.

Mr Apetorgbor gave the assurance that the Metropolitan Health Directorate would post health staff to the facility to provide quality health services to the people.

Gumanaa Fuseini, Chief of Kakpagyili, thanked the MP for prioritising the needs of his constituents and assured the MP that the Chiefs at Kakpagyili would continue to support him because of the sterling performance.