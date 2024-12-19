Minority Leader Issues Stern Warning to Finance Minister Over Failure to Present 2025 Mini Budget

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has raised alarms over Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams’ failure to present the 2025 mini budget to Parliament, calling it a direct violation of Ghana’s constitutional and legal obligations.

In a statement to the press, Ato Forson emphasized that under Ghana’s laws, including the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, the Finance Minister is legally required to present the mini budget, with severe penalties, including potential jail time, for non-compliance.

“The absence of the Finance Minister is deeply troubling, especially considering the current economic struggles facing the nation. His failure to present the mini budget is not just a procedural oversight; it undermines the principles of transparency and accountability,” Ato Forson stated.

The Minority Leader also urged Speaker of Parliament to take immediate action to compel the Finance Minister to fulfill his constitutional duties. This issue has sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing the Finance Minister and the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of neglecting their responsibilities amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.