Minority Leader Questions Government’s Commitment to Paying University Admission Fees

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, has expressed doubts regarding the Mahama administration’s promise to absorb the admission fees for first-year students at public universities.

Speaking during the approval of ministerial nominees on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Afenyo-Markin raised concerns over why students and their parents were still struggling to pay admission fees, despite the government’s pledge to cover these costs.

He pointed out a discrepancy in the government’s plan, citing comments made by Education Minister nominee, Haruna Iddrisu. Iddrisu had indicated that the government would reimburse students who had already paid their admission fees. Afenyo-Markin questioned the rationale behind this position, suggesting that the government could have instructed universities not to charge students the fees in the first place, given that the state was expected to cover the costs.

“Why didn’t the government ask the universities not to demand the fees from students if they were going to pay for them in the coming months?” Afenyo-Markin asked, adding that not all students or parents could afford the fees upfront, potentially depriving some students of the opportunity to attend university.

The Minority Leader emphasized that, had the government taken proactive steps, such as instructing universities to delay fee payments, many students would not have faced financial hurdles. He expressed concern that, without this support, students who could not afford the fees would be unable to pursue their education, a situation he found troubling.

“We are raising eyebrows about the government’s commitment to fulfill this pledge,” Afenyo-Markin said, stressing the need for the government to expedite its plans and ensure that students are not disadvantaged by financial difficulties or the delays in fulfilling the promise of fee coverage.

The Minority Leader’s comments reflect broader concerns about the government’s ability to follow through on its pledges, especially in the education sector, where the financial barriers for students remain a persistent issue. Afenyo-Markin called for more concrete actions from the government to ensure students are not left behind due to financial constraints.