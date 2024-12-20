Minority Leader Warns Government Over Unmet Commitments in Early 2025

Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has issued a stern warning to the government, holding it accountable for any unfulfilled commitments between January 1 and January 7, 2025.

His remarks came in response to the Finance Minister’s failure to present a mini-budget for the first quarter of 2025, a critical step in ensuring the smooth functioning of the economy at the start of the new year.

Speaking to the press after Parliament adjourned until January 2, Dr. Ato Forson expressed deep concerns over the government’s lack of preparation to manage the country’s financial obligations, highlighting the potential disruption to essential services and the unnecessary burden on the Ghanaian populace.

“The Vice President can present the expenditure in advance of appropriation to this House after 7 January 2025, following his swearing-in, and this House will be properly constituted to expedite its approval,” Dr. Ato Forson stated.

However, he made it clear that the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration would be held responsible for any unmet commitments or obligations from January 1 onward.

Describing the situation as a failure of governance, Dr. Ato Forson urged the government to act swiftly to prevent further hardship for the Ghanaian people. He reiterated his party’s commitment to holding the government accountable and emphasized that proactive planning and transparency are essential to maintaining public trust.