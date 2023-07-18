Minority MPs Continue Parliamentary Boycott

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have chosen to boycott the parliamentary sitting, once again in order to attend the trial of their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson.

This marks the fourth consecutive time that the Minority caucus has taken such action.

Despite the tolling of the bell to call the house to order on Tuesday, the attendance of legislators on the floor, particularly on the Majority side, remained notably low even after almost an hour.

At the commencement of the sitting, only 13 members of the New Patriotic Party were present on the floor.

As a result, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, appealed to the Speaker to consider questions posed by NDC MPs as asked and answered since they were absent.

“With the exception of question 1405, which is attributed to Honourable Vincent Ekow Assafuah, member for Old Tafo, all the other questions are listed under various names of our colleagues in the minority who have chosen not to be present,” stated Mr Annoh-Dompreh.

He further added, “Mr. Speaker, the parliament of this republic cannot wait for them. Therefore, as is customary, I appeal to you to publish the answers to these questions, except for question 1405…”

The Speaker, while acknowledging Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s appeal, responded by saying, “I suggest we go through them [the questions] one by one.

If the person who asked the question is absent, the table office will record their absence when the question is called.”