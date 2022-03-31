Minority MPs Head To Supreme Court Over E-Levy

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament and two other Members of Parliament, have filed a writ at the Supreme challenging the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Mr Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzetu Ablakwa, Members of Parliament for Bawku Central and North Tongu respectively, are praying the Court to declare the passage of the E-Levy as unconstitutional.

They further prayed the apex Court of the land to declare the passage of the E-levy as null and void as Parliament did not obtain the quorum under Article 104 (1) of the Constitution.

The MP’s held that Parliament should have obtained 138 members, but the bill was passed with the 136 MP’s present.

They are seeking a declaration that “the purported vote by the 136 MPs on each clause of the Electronic Transfer Bill, 2021 is in contravention of Article 104 (1).”

The MP are also praying the Court to set aside the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, 2021, by the 136 MPS of the Majority Caucus present in the chamber of Parliament on March 29 as being unconstitutional, null and void.”

Parliament on March 29, this year, passed the Electronic Transaction Levy and same is awaiting President’s assent.