The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has said the Minority Caucus would not respond to social media invitation by the Ghana Police Service regarding their recent walk to the Electoral Commission (EC) Head office.

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament marched to the EC Head Office in Accra to present a petition to the Chairperson against the collation of the Techiman South Parliamentary result in the last elections.

Mr Iddrisu said he and many of his colleagues had not been served personally as required by law and, therefore, would appear in court if they were served personally with the writ of summons.

“I have repeatedly told you that I’m not a coward and I don’t intend ever to be cowed by any machination and by any person including the Ghana Police Service,” Mr Iddrisu said at a news conference in Accra on the recent police invitation to some Minority MPs over their march to the EC Head Office on December 22, 2020.

Mr Iddrisu said the NDC officially notified the Police Service that the Party would embark on a series of actions against the election results and that the Minority were part of the NDC.

He explained that the Minority Leader and the NDC Caucus in Parliament were integral parts of the NDC and were law abiding citizens of Ghana.

He accused the Police Service of allowing itself to be used as a tool for manipulation by government.

Mr Iddrisu said there was some confusion in the minds of the police and they should seek to resolve it.

He indicated that he had seen names in the list like Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Isaac Adongo, who did not take part in the process, adding that it was unfortunate.

Mr Iddrisu said: “Nobody is prosecuting those persons who shot and killed the three persons acknowledged by the EC in Techiman South ….” and expressed surprise at the conduct of the Police over MPs presenting a harmless petition to the EC.

It would be recalled that the police in a statement of offence accused the Minority MPs of failing to notify them (police) before holding a special event contrary to sections 1, 2 and 9 of the Public Order Act.

The police also charged them with unlawful assembly contrary to section 202 of the Criminal Offences Act.

The statement of offence claims the MPs unlawfully assembled with a common purpose and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause persons in the Ridge neighbourhood reasonable fear.