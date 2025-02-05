Minority must use parliamentary procedures to serve Ghanaians – Joe Ghartey

Former Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has encouraged the Minority Caucus in Parliament to continue leveraging parliamentary rules and procedures to safeguard the interests of Ghanaians.

His remarks follow Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to lift the suspension of four MPs who were sanctioned after a chaotic incident at the Appointments Committee on Thursday, January 30.

The four MPs are Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Weija-Gbawe Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib and Gushegu MP, Alhassan Tampuli.

Speaking in an interview with Vivian Kai Lokko on Channel One News, Ghartey highlighted the crucial role of the Minority in ensuring fairness and accountability in governance.

He stressed that the Minority is just as vital as the Majority in driving national development and upholding democratic principles.

“The minority apart from the physical, they should continue what they are doing. They should use the rules and defend the people of Ghana. The minority are as important as the majority because together they hope to make Ghana stand,” he said.