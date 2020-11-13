The Minority Caucus in Parliament has confirmed it is deeply saddened at the tragic passing of former President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

According to them, it was difficult for them to come to terms with the shocking development considering that only few weeks ago, he looked well and hearty when they visited his home to commiserate with him on the loss of his mother.

A statement issued and signed by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu observed that Ghana and for that matter Africa has lost a political icon.

Mr Iddrisu also stated that Ghana owes her current democratic credentials as a peaceful and stable democracy to former President Jerry John Rawlings, adding that he is unmatched in the fight against corruption as he made it a high-risk activity.

The statement said his motivation for public service was for the public good as he selflessly and relentlessly fought cronyism, nepotism and graft, saying his death must inspire all to seek the national interest.

He said the void created by his departure cannot be filled and that Ghana had lost a dedicated public servant par excellence.

The statement urged all Minority MPs to accordingly suspend their campaigns consistent with the leadership exhibited by their flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

The Minority further expressed its deepest condolences to the family of former President Rawlings particularly their colleague MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

The statement said “May the Lord grant President Rawlings’ soul peaceful eternal rest”.