Minority pays working visit to Buffer Stock

The Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Friday paid a working visit to the National Buffer Stock Company to familiarise themselves with some Members of the National Food Suppliers Association who are picketing over their alleged unpaid arrears.

Members of the National Food Suppliers Association had been picketing at the Buffer Stock Company to demand the payment of their alleged two years GH¢275 million arrears for food supplied to Senior High Schools across the country.

The group had been on the premises of the Company to demand the payment of their arrears.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah-Forson, National Democratic Congress Minority Leader, led some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) who included Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP for Juabosso; Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle to the Company.

Mr. Koku Amedume, Spokesperson for the Association said the situation was putting pressure on them because they had taken loans from banks to enable them to meet the supply needed of the Buffer Stock.

Mr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture told the Parliamentary Press Corps that he visited the unhappy food suppliers on the evening of Thursday, July 6, 2023, and promised to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to have their arrears paid.

He, therefore, assured the Association of their arrears being paid by the Government soon.

In a related development, Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament on Friday summoned Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Miniter for Finance to appear before the House to explain the government’s indebtedness to the National Food Suppliers Association.

The directive follows an appeal by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC MP for North Tongu Samuel to the House to invite the ministers to brief the House on how the government intended to settle the over GH¢275 million debt to the food suppliers.

“As the leader of this House, it is important that I keep drawing your attention as the representatives of the people so that you can properly represent the interests of your constituents,” Mr Bagbin said.

“Now, this is where we are. So, I agree that the Business Committee should schedule the three ministers to appear before the House. The three ministers are the Ministers of Finance, Food and Agriculture, and Education. They will tell us why the challenge is,” he said.

According to Mr Bagbin, the summons would enable the House to assist the Executive in addressing such challenges, adding that, “that is why we are establishing a committee on ways and means,” he said.