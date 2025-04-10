Minority Petitions Speaker Over Alleged Attempted Arrest of MP Ntim Fordjour

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally petitioned the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, to protest what it describes as an unlawful attempt by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to arrest Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South.

The petition, signed by Minority Chief Whip Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, claims the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the residence of the MP. The Caucus argues that the NIB’s actions violated parliamentary procedures and disrespected the constitutional protections afforded to sitting legislators.

According to the petition, the alleged incident contravenes earlier directives from the Speaker, which emphasized that any engagement with Members of Parliament in legal or investigative matters must follow established protocols. These directives are grounded in Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution, which provide immunities and procedural safeguards for MPs in the execution of their duties.

The Minority also pointed to a formal letter sent to the NIB on April 2, 2025, reiterating the need to observe these constitutional provisions when dealing with Members of Parliament.

In addition to the Fordjour incident, the petition alleges that similar actions have been directed at other MPs, including Hon. Mustapha Usif, Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, and representatives from the Yabga/Kubori constituency. The Minority contends that such patterns threaten the principle of separation of powers and the institutional integrity of Parliament.

The petition calls on the Speaker to reaffirm his earlier directives and to urgently engage the heads of national security agencies. It urges that all future interactions involving MPs be conducted in line with constitutional protocols and with the decorum befitting elected representatives.

As tensions mount over the perceived targeting of lawmakers, the issue is likely to fuel broader discussions on the balance between national security operations and parliamentary privileges.