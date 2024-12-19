Minority Raises Concerns Over Alleged Corruption in US$147 Million E-Gate System Deal at Kotoka International Airport

The Minority in Parliament has expressed serious concerns over what they describe as potential corruption surrounding the government’s decision to engage a private entity for the activation of the newly commissioned E-gate system at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The $147 million project, aimed at streamlining passenger arrivals and reducing turnaround times, has come under scrutiny due to alleged irregularities in the agreement.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza criticized the deal, calling it a textbook example of “create, loot, and share.” He questioned the justification for spending $147 million on the E-gate system when the entire airport, including infrastructure, was built for $250 million.

“Why on earth would the whole airport, which cost $250 million to build, require an agreement to run an e-gate service for almost $147 million? This reeks of the peak of ‘create, loot, and share’. People are at the Bank of Ghana trying to open accounts for the Ghana Immigration Service and others to start collecting this money. The Value for Money (VFM) report is not even out,” Agbodza said.

He further criticized the lack of transparency, stating that the Immigration Service and Ministry of Finance were attempting to sign the agreement without clear justification. Agbodza also alluded to the involvement of a private entity known for receiving soft contracts from government agencies such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Passport Office, and the National Identification Authority.

“This time around, it’s not going to happen,” Agbodza warned, urging civil servants involved in the deal to reconsider their actions. He stressed that the E-gate system, as an integrated service, should not incur such high costs. “The e-gate cannot cost $147 million just for the provision of service when the entire airport costs $250 million,” he stated.

The controversy surrounding the E-gate system highlights ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in the handling of large-scale public projects. The Minority’s call for a review of the agreement and further scrutiny of the project’s financial implications underscores growing dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to public spending.