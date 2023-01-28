Minority reshuffle won’t affect party’s victory in 2024 – Aspirant

Mr Kwame Obeng Adjinah, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bibiani, has said the changes in the minority leadership in parliament would not affect the party’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Mr Adjinah said the party’s national executives did intense dialogue before identifying the present leaders.

The Aspirant, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed his massive support to the party’s national executives for such a tactical move to win political power in the 2024 election to rescue Ghanaians from the current economic woes.

He said, “It’s about time the minority took a leader who has a financial background to critically analyse the government’s financial issues. I know Mr Ato Forson can handle the position effectively. I will appeal to the supporters from all sides to stop blaming themselves since we are all one family.’

Mr. Adjinah advised the executives and supporters within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency to desist from acts that could spoil the image of the party, adding that their main aim was to recapture power from the NPP.

He also urged the executives and their supporters to let calm to prevail in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency and be focused and resolute to fight for their common goal of regaining the seat from the NPP.

Mr Adjinah used the opportunity to appeal to the party delegates to give him the nod in the parliamentary primaries.