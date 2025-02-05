Minority to Petition IMF Over BoG Governor’s Appointment Amid Legal Concerns

The Minority in Parliament has launched a scathing critique of President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to discontinue criminal charges against Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, the newly appointed acting Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 5, the Minority, led by Tano North MP Dr. Gideon Boako, warned that the move could have severe repercussions for Ghana’s governance, economic stability, and international reputation.

The Minority argued that dropping the charges against Dr. Asiama raises significant questions about accountability and the rule of law. “Allowing the prosecution to be halted does not equate to clearing Dr. Asiama of wrongdoing,” Dr. Boako stated. “A future government could still reinstate these charges, casting a shadow over his decisions as BoG Governor and undermining public confidence in our financial institutions.”

The group expressed concern that the decision could deter global financial institutions from engaging with Ghana, increasing the cost of international transactions. “Political and economic risk analysts will not be kind to Ghana,” the Minority warned. “The uncertainty surrounding these charges could lead to higher borrowing costs and reduced investor confidence, further straining our economy.”

Dr. Asiama’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for Ghana, which is currently under an IMF program aimed at stabilizing its economy. The Minority questioned the wisdom of appointing a central bank governor with unresolved legal issues, suggesting it could create instability in financial policymaking and damage Ghana’s credibility on the global stage.

“Dropping the charges does not mean he has been absolved of the crime,” the Minority emphasized. “What happens if a future government reinstates these charges? What will become of the decisions he makes as Governor in the meantime?”

In response to these concerns, the Minority announced plans to formally petition the IMF, highlighting the potential risks associated with Dr. Asiama’s appointment. “We will write to the IMF to draw attention to this matter,” Dr. Boako revealed. “As Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Asiama will also serve on the IMF Board of Governors. This situation exposes Ghana to international ridicule and undermines the transparency and accountability we need, especially under an IMF program.”

The Minority’s move underscores the high stakes of the appointment, particularly at a time when Ghana is navigating economic challenges and seeking to restore fiscal discipline. The group stressed that strong, credible leadership at the BoG is essential to maintaining investor confidence and ensuring the success of the IMF program.

As the debate over Dr. Asiama’s appointment intensifies, the Minority’s actions signal a broader call for accountability and transparency in Ghana’s governance. “We cannot compromise on these principles,” Dr. Boako concluded. “The future of our economy depends on it.”

The controversy surrounding Dr. Asiama’s appointment is likely to remain a flashpoint in Ghana’s political and economic discourse, with implications for both domestic policy and international relations.