Minority to stage Occupy BoG demonstration on September 5 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority has served notice to the Ghana Police Service of its intended demonstration to call for the resignation of the Governor and Deputy Governors, dubbed “#OccupyBoG” will take place on Tuesday, September 5.

The protest march is scheduled between 0800 hours and 1800 hours.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader in a letter addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency said:

“We write in line with sections 1, 2 & 3 of the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491), to notify you of an impending public protest to be embarked on by the Minority in Parliament in collaboration with civil society organizations, progressive forces and other well-meaning Ghanaians”.

Dr Forson said the purpose of the protest was to express their revulsion against the illegal printing of money (about GHC80 billion) between 2021 and 2022 by BoG for the corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP) led Government, which led to a hyper inflation rate of 54.1 per cent in December 2022.

He noted that the singular act of BoG had negatively impacted livelihoods and businesses and pushed about 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty in 2022 alone.

The Minority Leader said as representatives of the Ghanaian people, the Minority in Parliament was totally disgusted by the crass mismanagement and reckless mishandling of the affairs of the Bank of Ghana, which resulted in a gargantuan loss of GHC60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHC55.1 billion in 2022, with its attendant hardships on Ghanaians.

“We are further protesting the many acts of financial malfeasance by the Governor, his Deputies and Directors of the Bank of Ghana as contained in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank,” Dr Forson stated.

He said the converging point was the frontage of Parliament, where the protest shall commence and follow the routes such as the Osu Cemetery Traffic, Ministry of Finance, High Court Complex, Kinbu, Makola, Rawlings Park, Opera Square to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Dr Forson said the protest shall end at the Bank of Ghana, where they shall be picketing to demand the immediate resignation of the Governor, Deputy Governors, and the Board of Directors of the Bank.