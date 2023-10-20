Minority urges Akufo-Addo to apologise over recent comments in V/R

The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his comments during a visit to the Volta Region following the damage caused by the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam. They have accused him of being insensitive and divisive.

President Akufo-Addo asserted during his visit that he had come to sympathize with the residents, regardless of whether they voted for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), or not. However, his comments have been met with anger and disappointment from the Minority.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, called on the President to apologize to the victims for his “misguided statement.” He expressed his belief that the government does not prioritize the well-being of the people in the Volta Region and offered an apology on behalf of the National Democratic Congress Minority in Parliament.

The Minority considers the President’s statement to be unfortunate and believes that such a statement should not come from the leader of the country, especially in times like this. They are disappointed in the President’s remarks and call for him to apologize directly to the people of the Volta Region.

Furthermore, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urged the government to compensate the victims of the spillage. He mentioned that they had come to provide relief items to the affected communities and emphasized the need for compensation for the affected individuals and their livelihoods, farms, and houses. Kwetey also suggested that the Volta Region Authority should have provided prior notice about the spillage to the government.