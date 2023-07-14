Minority urges government to reopen Binduri Community Day SHS

The Minority in Parliament is urging the Minister of Education to take immediate action to reopen the Binduri Community Day Senior High School .

The school has been closed since May 29, 2023, due to its inability to provide meals for the students. This closure has had a detrimental effect on academic activities, attendance, and the overall functioning of the school.

Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kortoe, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, expressed his concerns about the school’s closure in an interview with Accra based radio station.

He emphasized the need for the sector minister to intervene promptly and address the government’s outstanding debt to caterers nationwide.

The Minority believes that the government’s current actions are merely a facade, as it appears unable to fulfill its commitments.

In this matter, the Minority insists on a principled approach where the government either settles its debts to caterers or allows parents to provide meals for their children.