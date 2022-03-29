Minority Walks Out; NPP MPs Pass 1.50 Percent E-Levy Bill

A one-sided Parliament has passed the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) bill following a walkout by the Minority in Parliament.

This gave the NPP MPs the field day to pass the bill.

Earlier in Parliament on Tuesday, the Finance Minister slashed the rate of the bill to 1.50%.

The report of the Finance Committee recommending the approval of the bill called on the House to suspend its standing orders and take the bill through all the stages of passage in one day due to the urgency of the bill.

Minority MPs on the Finance Committee led by Ranking Member, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson however voted against the bill arguing it will further compound the hardships of the ordinary Ghanaian.