Minta Larbi’s Allusion To Energy Minister In His Lithium Article An Error – Press Aide

Press Aide to Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kofi Abrefa Afena says, an article by one Lawyer Isaac Minta Larbi that mentions “Energy Minister” detailing some disagreements on Ghana’s Lithium contract with Barari DV Ghana Limited a subsidiary of Australian-based Atlantic Lithium Limited was in error.

According Mr. Afena, the Lithium agreement is a matter purely under the purview of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

“It is for this reason that on Thursday, December 7, 2023, the same day the article was written, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources addressed the Press on the matter”

He continued “The Energy Minister, Dr. Prempeh has not even commented on the matter and so this is clearly an error on the part of the writer or a certain misunderstanding of the ministerial and agency alignment. I am sure if Minta Larbi’s attention is drawn to this, he will amend his article.

His allusion to Minerals Commission CEO should have alerted him that, this is not an Energy Ministry related matter”

Mr. Afena used the opportunity to urge writers of articles on topical national issues to be circumspect to read over their articles or where necessary cross check facts before going to press with same to avoid creating wrong impressions.