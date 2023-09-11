Minute’s silence observed for Morocco earthquake victims in Amputee football finals 

There was a minute of silence observed before the kickoff of the finals of the African Para Games Amputee Football Tournament, in memory of the victims of the Morocco earthquake.



The death toll from last Friday’s night-devastating earthquake continues to rise, with almost 2,500 people killed and nearly as many injured.

The finals between Ghana and Morocco witnessed solemn moments for Amputee football fans gathered at La McDan Park in Accra as they expressed their condolences to the people of Morocco.

Fans and players from various countries, including Kenya, Egypt, and Angola, among others, were present at the venue to render their condolences to the Moroccan contingent at the games.

During the final, the Moroccans were very entertaining to watch as they gave Ghana’s Black Challenge a stern test in the highly fascinating encounter.

However, at the end of the match, Ghana, who are the African Amputee Champions, emerged 2-1 winners against Morocco, who took home the silver medal.