Mion Gets New Regent Pending Installation Of Substantive Chief

Mr Alhassan Abdulai Mahamadu, a 29-year-old officer of the National Investigations Bureau at Chereponi District, has been installed Regent of Mion to lead the area until a substantive Chief is enskinned.

This followed the death of his father, the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, on Wednesday, August 17.

The Regent, who is the first son of the late Mion-Lana, was taken through the customs of the area before being unveiled at the Mion Chief’s Palace at Sambu.

The installation ceremony was led by Zohe Bomahi-Naa Adam Salifu, who represented Zohe-Naa Mahamud Salifu.

The ceremony was witnessed by scores of people in the area, including chiefs and politicians.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, led a government delegation to the ceremony.

The late Mion-Lana died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 48 years, and has since been buried.

He was the first surviving son of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai (IV), who ruled the Dagbon Kingdom from 1969 to 1974.

The late Mion-Lana became his father’s Regent at the age of 14, and for 30 years, he led the Abudu Royal Family during the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

He was enskinned Chief of Mion on March 3, 2019, by the current Ya-Na Abukari (II) when the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict was resolved.