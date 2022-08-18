Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu passes on

Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, Chief of Mion, has died.

A source close to the family who pleaded anonymity told the GNA that the chief died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 48 years.

He was the first surviving son of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai (IV), and became Regent to the skin at the age of 14, and for 30 years, he led the Abudu Royal Family during the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

He was enskined Chief of Mion on March 03, 2019 by the current Ya-Na Abukari (II) when the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict was resolved.