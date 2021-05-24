A two-week training programme to equip over 500 youth of Mion Constituency with skills in security management has begun.

It is to enhance their chances of being employed by both public and private organisations across the country.

It is organised by Mr Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, Member of Parliament for Mion Constituency in the Northern Region in collaboration with Delta Security Services Limited, a private security training company.

Mr Ayaba, who spoke during the opening of the training, expressed his commitment to address the development challenges of his constituents and the constituency.

He said the development needs of the constituency were huge and required mutual collaboration between government and non-governmental organisations to address.

“I am fully aware of the development challenges of my constituents, especially the youth. So, any effort to ensure that they acquire employable skills to guarantee their future cannot be compromised.”

He appealed to participants to take advantage of the initiative to lead an independent life, adding; “Your journey to economic freedom begins with this initiative, be determined, disciplined, and work hard and apply the principles you are taught.”

Warrant Officer (Wo1), Mr Anthony Ahianyoh (Rtd), a Facilitator from Delta Security Services Limited expressed satisfaction at the commitment of participants towards the training and urged them to replicate the same attitude in the field of work.

Mr Mohammed Fusheini, a participant, expressed optimism and said the training would not only afford them employable skills, but it will also help them appreciate basic security principles.

“Those of us who, have dreams of joining the Military, Police Service and other security forces, this programme will help us greatly,” he added.