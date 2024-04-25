MIPAD announces the Global Top 100 Futurists Edition on World Creativity and Innovation Day

NEW YORK, USA, 23 April, 2024,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) proudly announces the distinguished honorees of the Class of 2024 in the Global Top 100 Futurists Edition on World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Embracing the ethos of recognition and aligning with the 1st pillar of the International Decade for People of African Descent, MIPAD shines a spotlight on individuals, organizations, and governments who have exemplified exceptional leadership in advancing people of African descent worldwide.

Kamil Olufowobi, Founder & Chairman of MIPAD, emphasized that these global lists signify the organization’s ongoing commitment to showcasing the positive impact made by individuals of African descent across the globe. “We are dedicated to amplifying the diverse narratives of the global Black community and illuminating the countless untold stories of our challenges and triumphs, spanning every corner of the world and reaching even the highest echelons of influence,” he remarked.

MIPAD extends heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional individuals recognized in the Class of 2024. Their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication serve as beacons of inspiration for humanity.

The Class of 2024 Global Top 100 Futurists Edition encompasses three distinct categories: Afrofuturism & Creatives, Futurists, and Innovators & Changemakers. Recognizing individuals who have made remarkable contributions to shaping the future and pioneering innovative solutions within their respective fields.

Finalists are highlighted within three category:

AFROFUTURISM & CREATIVES: This category celebrates individuals who explore the intersection of African culture, science fiction, and art, shaping imaginative futures and pushing creative boundaries.

FUTURISTS: Recognizing those at the forefront of technological advancement, this category honors individuals who innovate in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and finance, shaping the future of technology and society.

INNOVATORS & CHANGEMAKERS: Highlighting individuals who drive change through groundbreaking sustainable practices, and transformative initiatives, this category acknowledges those who are shaping a better future for all.

Join us in celebrating the 2024 MIPAD Honorees for their transformative contributions to societies worldwide, their resilience, and their indomitable spirit in overcoming adversity. BRAVO!

Please visit www.mipad.org/classof2024 to see complete list.

We look forward to hosting all of our Honorees, past and present, in New York City for Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2024 (RW2024) September 20th – 22nd following the opening of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York City #UNGA

For congratulatory ads, sponsorship & speaking opportunities, please contact info@mipad.org or call +1 917 541 8394 or +1 917 256 9940 (New York)

About Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD)

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237, to be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development.

MIPAD’s Global Most Influential 100 Publications 2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017

