MIPAD Honors Outstanding Achievers of African Descent at Recognition Week 2022

NEW YORK, 23 September, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- All roads lead to New York City for the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Recognition and Awards Ceremony on Sunday, October 2nd 2022, following the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). MIPAD will honor outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent from around the world during Recognition Weekend 2022 starting Friday, September 30th until Monday, October 4th for their positive contributions to humanity.

In the spirit of recognition, all honorees present will be given their official Certificate of Recognition as MIPAD celebrates five years of working in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015 to 2024) as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly Resolution 68/237. This year’s theme – Celebrating Five Years Of Telling Global Black Stories of Excellence, Authenticity and Passion – comes at a time of unprecedented truth-telling, as the African diaspora demands to be heard amidst far-ranging political and social change. We will be highlighting and celebrating five honorees, five organizations and five governments who have distinguished themselves in the advancement of people of African descent worldwide.

Kamil Olufowobi, Chief Executive Officer of MIPAD, said, “the four days will be packed full of global conversations, meaningful networking experiences and human connections. Activities include panel sessions, leadership training workshops, a recognition & awards ceremony, a tour of the United Nations Headquarters, and a film screening of Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade at the UN HQ.” He went further to say “this year, our focus for this global gathering, in the Diaspora, is attendance of honorees who missed their in-person recognitions, due to Covid-19, or those who never attended the event in the past. And, the new incoming Class of 2022, in the 100 Under 40 Edition and 100 Law & Justice Edition, will be officially announced during the ceremony on Sunday, October 2nd.”.

“This celebration is a milestone year in MIPAD’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see who made the Most Influential 100 Global List Class of 2022, who will receive the 2022 Hall of Fame Awards and the tribute videos to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients: Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Her Excellency Espy Campbell of Costa Rica and Dr. Djibril Diallo, President, African Renaissance & Diaspora Network. Don’t miss this moment in the movement to uplift and unify our people. I hope to see you during Recognition Weekend September 30th – October 4th 2022 in New York City supported by the United Nations and sponsors like African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Warner Bros. Discovery News and Sports brands (CNN, Turner Sports and Bleacher Report), Flutterwave, and much more.

Congratulations are in order for all MIPAD honorees for their outstanding contributions and service towards the advancement for people of African descent worldwide. On Africa Day, May 25th 2023, we will be hosting another global gathering inside Africa for all MIPAD honorees since inception.

Download the full schedule https://www.mipad.org/files/RW2022_Schedule_Booklet.pdf

About Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD)

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237, to be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development.

To learn more about MIPAD

– MIPAD’s Journey Thus Far

– MIPAD CEO CNN Interview

– MIPAD CEO Speech at United Nations (5:40-11:40)

– MIPAD Solo Features

– MIPAD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Efforts for Corporations

MIPAD’s Global Most Influential 100 Publications 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017

