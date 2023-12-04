MIPAD Opens Nominations for the Most Influential 100 Export and International Trade Edition in Support of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is pleased to announce the commencement of nominations for the Most Influential 100 Export and International Trade Edition, dedicated to supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In alignment with the African Union’s proclamation of 2023 as the “Year of AfCFTA: Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation,” MIPAD will culminate the year by revealing the inaugural 23 Honorees in this special edition on Monday, January 1, 2024, coinciding with the annual celebration of the founding of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In adherence to the first pillar of the International Decade for People of African Descent, MIPAD remains committed to recognizing individuals, organizations, and governments that have significantly contributed to the advancement of people of African descent globally.

Kamil Olufowobi, President & CEO of MIPAD, emphasized the global initiative’s dedication to showcasing positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide. “We wholeheartedly support the vision for the creation of a single market for goods and services, facilitated by the movement of persons, to deepen the economic integration of the global African Diaspora with the African continent.” If Africa and its global Diaspora were a single economic block, we would be the largest market in the world, he added.

The list of leading personalities in the Export and International Trade sector includes:

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization (Switzerland/Nigeria)

Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah, President, African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) (Egypt/Nigeria)

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of the Intra-African Trade Bank (IATB) (Egypt/Nigeria)

Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat (Ghana/South Africa)

Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade (UK)

Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USA)

Adrian Padmore, Chairman, Export Barbados (Caribbean)

Ambassador Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission

Join the Celebration & Grand Finale

MIPAD eagerly anticipates hosting all Honorees, past and present, in New York City for Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2024 (RW2024) from September 20th to 22nd, following the opening of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York City. #UNGA

As we approach the conclusion of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024), we warmly invite all honorees, totaling 2,000 recognized from 2015 to 2024, to join us in this significant grand finale during the Recognition Weekend 2024 following the opening of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York City.

For congratulatory ads, sponsorship, and speaking opportunities, please contact Jonathan at [email protected] or call +44 7810 081699 or +1 (917) 541 8394 (New York).