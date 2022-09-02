MIQ B Drops New Inspirational Hit Song ‘Testimony’

Ghanaian Gospel musician Michael Boateng better known by the stage name MIQ B has released another smashing hit single dubbed ‘Testimony’

Testimony is another inspirational tune from the America-based Ghanaian gospel musician.

MIQ B has for some time now enriched the souls of both believers and unbelievers with some nail-biting songs such as Abamu Awie’ , All The Glory and Ebenezer.

His immediate song, ‘Ebenezer’, has become one of the most played gospel songs on the airwaves as the gospel musician continues to inspire Ghanaians with his magnificent voice and lyrics.

MIQ B release the most anticipated song ‘Testimony’ . the song which features legendary Highlife Musician, Naa Agyemang was engineered by Mysty Africa

The song released alongside a well-directed video.