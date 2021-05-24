The family of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a-14-year-old Junior High School student, who allegedly committed suicide at Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani did not mark her one-week celebration.

During a visit around 1330 hours to the deceased’s family house at Asufufu, also a suburb of Sunyani on Monday, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) however sighted a few mourners sitting under a canopy in a solemn atmosphere.

The Body of Pinaman, a final year student of the Miracle Preparatory Junior and Senior High School was found hanging at the school’s dining hall on Monday, May 17 around 1930 hours.

At that time other students were attending bible studies at the school’s auditorium, and the Police had since deposited the body at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy report.

But, speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr. Williams Kyere, the deceased father, said the one-week observation was unnecessary for now, saying the family was patiently waiting for the police autopsy report which would inform their next decision.

As at the time of filing this report, other relations and friends, clad in mourning cloths were arriving at the house to commiserate with the bereaved family.
The incident is under Police investigation.

