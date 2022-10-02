Miracle Life Hospital organises free breast screening in Ho

The Miracle Life Hospital, a private health facility in Ho will organise a free breast screening for women on Thursday, 6th October 2022.

The one-day screening which would be held at the hospital’s premises near the Ho sports stadium on the Holy Spirit School Road would start at 0800 and end at 1400 hours.

This was contained in a letter dated 30th September 2022 and signed by Dr. Seyram K. Letsa, Acting Medical Director of the hospital, addressed to all churches in Ho and its adjoining communities and sighted by the Ghana News Agency.

“I write on behalf of the management and Staff of the Miracle Life Hospital to invite all members of your church to our upcoming free breast screening at the Miracle Life Hospital premises,” the letter said.

It continued that October had been dedicated as breast cancer awareness month, and “as a facility, we deem it an honour to organise this important programme.”

It said as a health institution, it believed in primary prevention of diseases and valued the contribution of educational and screening programmes in health promotion.

“Breast cancer can be very hard to fight, let us prevent it together,” the letter noted.

The letter stated the programme outline for the day as follows – public education on breast cancer awareness – 0800 to 0900 hours and free breast screening from -900 to 1200 hrs, which it said included vital monitoring (BP and BMI checks), free sugar monitoring, free dietary advice and counseling, free medications for clients who attended and 50 percent discount off all breast scan if applicable to clients.