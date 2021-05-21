The old students Association of Miracle Junior and Senior High School has appealed for an independent investigation into the death of the 14-year-old final year JHS student of the school.

The body of Leticia Kyere Pinaman was found hanging at the school’s dining hall on Monday, May 17, around 1930 hours at the time other students were attending bible studies at the school auditorium.

The body was deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital mortuary, pending an autopsy.

“It saddens our hearts to hear of this sarcastic incident in our school. Our school has never had such an incident before,” the Association said in a statement issued and signed by Richard Twum Amponsah, the Public Relations Officer.

The Association appealed to the public to allow the Police to do their work independently and avoid the spread of rumours on social media.

“For the past 30 years, the school had nurtured and trained several prominent people with godly fear and good manners in Ghana and beyond,” a copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) stated.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the statement added “this is not what the school stands for and we would, however, beseech the general public to stop the spread of all false information relating to the matter and allow the Police and medical officers to do their independent investigations respectively.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has called on the Police to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of her death.

“The family is convinced that nothing could have forced her to commit suicide,” Mr Williams Kyere, the father of the deceased told the GNA.