Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo crowned Miss Ghana 2022

A Ghanaian teacher and a native of Battor, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo wins Miss Ghana 2022 Contest.

She was announced the winner of this year’s Miss Ghana Contest which featured a total of sixteen (16) young ladies across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The 22 years old Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was crowned Miss Ghana 2022 winner at the grand finale held at the Avenue Event Centre by Unique Floral on Sunday, 14th August, 2022

The event was climaxed with three (3) beautiful ladies. These are Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo – the winner, Rocklyn Krampah – 1st runner up and Iren Vanessa Vifah – 2nd runner up. The three contestants have positively impressed the judges with their articulation, talents and composure.

Per the competition, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo will represent Ghana at the forthcoming Miss World 2023 beauty pageant. According to the organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant team, the winner Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo wins an official car, 1 year volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana with Miss Ghana Foundation, 1 year of platinum Gym membership at Pippa’s Health Centre and some souvenirs from sponsors.

A Brief Profile/Biography of Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo is a Ghanaian teacher and beauty queen who is fluent in Ewe and English. She comes from Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, Ghana.

She lives in Central Tongu District, Volta Region, Ghana where she works as a teacher and serves as a volunteer for Savana Signatures, a Non-Governmental Organization in the district.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was born in Tongor Kaira, South Dayi District, Volta Region to Tordzeagbo Eugene Yao and Anyadi Yohebeth.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo grew up in Battor Dugame, North Tongu District, Volta Region.

She was a student of Battor St. Dominic’s Preparatory school. In 2013, she graduated from Mafi Dove D/A Junior High School in Mafi-Dove, Central Tongu District. In 2016, she graduated from Adidome Senior High School (ADISEC) in Adidome, Central Tongu District.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was Face of Hosco 2017. In 2019, she graduated from the Holy Spirit College of Education in Ho, Ho Municipal District, Volta Region.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was Miss Hogbe of Mafi 2019 and Face of Volta 2020 second runner-up. On December 13, 2021, she joins the Ghana Education Service (GES) as a professional teacher.

She is Miss GNATLASS North Tongu 2021 and Miss GNATLASS Volta 2021 third runner-up.

On August 14, 2022, she competed against 15 other candidates at Miss Ghana 2022 at The Avenue Event Center of Unique Floral Centre in Accra, Ghana and won the title. She was 22 years old when she was crowned Miss Ghana 2022.

While reigning as Miss Ghana 2022, she also serves as the deputy commissioner for the Ghana Girls Guides Association and a member of Global Women Development Promoters (GIOWDEP).

As Miss Ghana 2022, she will represent Ghana at Miss World 2022.

Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo explained that, she loves to enlighten others with knowledge. According to Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, her future goals are to own a renowned restaurant and a home for the aged.

She is passionate about the the Aged and she mission is to further her project which is to support the sick aged; because she believes it is one area which has been overlooked in our society.