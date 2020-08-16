Rising Afro-pop female sensation Mishasha after being praised for delivering an exceptional “Informal Bae” video over the past months has once again dropped another single “Addiction” and its accompanying captivating video.

The new single which has a message on the need to stop domestic violence was Mishasha’s third single of the year and was produced by Genius Selection.

Signed onto Rave Records, Mishasha in the music video hypnotizes the viewer with imagery of the stress women go through when going through domestic abuse.

Mishasha once again demonstrated her superb singing abilities and her great songwriting talent in a perfectly synchronised masterpiece.

Mishasha has been touted as one of the fastest rising music stars in the music industry especially after her “Pretty and Dangerous”single made waves across the continent.