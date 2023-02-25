Mishasha, Stonebwoy combine on explosive dancehall jam “Papabi”

Vocal sensation Mishasha has released another ground-breaking single in a massive collaboration with Stonebwoy, one of Ghana’s finest reggae/dancehall artistes.

The new jam produced by MOG Beatz for Sky Entertainment delivers a solid piece of dancehall vibes infused with hard-hitting grooves as well as a synchronised music video.

Mishasha and Stonebowy droped some powerful verses that illustrated the central theme of the song “Papabi,” which means “Something Good”.

The dancehall diva brings forth some infectious energy on the song with support from Stonebwoy, who has demonstrated class in his delivery.

Mishasha demonstrates her sense of fashion in the visuals, coupled with her impressively choreographed dance moves.

The newly released video could be a contender for the music video of the year considering its entrancing scenes.

Mishasha’s “Dorothy” single, which featured another Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, made waves across the continent in 2020, amassing impressive streaming numbers.