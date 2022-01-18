Mishasha: The female songstress making a difference in the music industry

In a male-dominated and overcrowded music industry, sensational female vocalist Mishasha is making strides with her unique type of music, a multiplicity of genres including Afrobeats, Afro-pop, and Dancehall.

The female vocalist announced her presence on the local music scene after featuring award-winning Reggae/Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, on her “Dorothy” hit single which made waves on the African continent.

Mishasha can be described as a lyrical and a vocal gem having dropped created songs for the broken-hearted, confused, and emotional persons which even earned her nomination as one of the best-emerging artistes at last year’s 3Music Awards.

With a couple of hit songs including “Energy”, “I by 1 (ft Mzvee), “Addiction”, ‘Pretty and Dangerous’, among others, Mishasha’s music is certainly gaining ground on the local scene and also crossing boundaries with her inspiring lyrics for the youth.

Mishasha’s journey of becoming one of the top female musicians in the country started in the middle of the pandemic under the Rave United record label with her exceptional vibrant craft, exceptional singing prowess, and songwriting abilities.

According to Mishasha, her aim was not to relish fame but to inspire the masses and help heal the broken-hearted with her lyrical vibes.

“I am doing music with the purpose of touching lives and influencing behaviour, especially when it comes to relationship issues. Fame is not really the focus but making an impact and a difference in the music industry is the target and gradually I feel I am making strides,” she said in an interview.

The songstress known in real life as Mishasha Jacobs announced that she had some ground-breaking music projects that would debut in February and music-loving fans should be on the lookout.

Mishasha has been getting some massive attention on social media especially on her Instagram handle (@mishasha_j) where she has over 35,000 followers.