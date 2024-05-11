Mishuntin reappointed as prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree, re-appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the Prime Minister, according to the Kremlin press office.

“In accordance with the point ‘a’ of Article 83 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, appoint Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin as the Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation,” said the decree.

The decree enters into effect since the day of signing.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s State Duma had approved Putin’s nomination of Mikhail Mishustin as the Prime Minister.

Mishustin was first appointed as Prime Minister in 2020, after serving as the head of the Russian Federal Tax Service from 2010 to 2020.