Mismanagement Hinders Development – Sefwi Akomtobra DCE 

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sefwi Akomtobra, Mr. Appiah Joseph, has stated that the district’s biggest challenge is mismanagement.

At a Thanksgiving service at the Church of Pentecost in Sefwi Akomtobra, Mr. Appiah accused the previous NPP government and the former Member of Parliament of mismanaging the district’s affairs. He stressed that significant effort must be made to restore order before initiating impactful development.

He noted that when the NDC left office in 2016, they handed over the Akomtobra Small Water System with a balance of GHS70,000. However, the system currently owes about GHS30,000 in electricity bills — a situation he described as financial mismanagement.

Mr. Appiah also raised concerns about the Akomtobra Rice Factory. He alleged that the project is involved in a corruption scandal, explaining that although the government invested about GHS3 million last year, there is no accountability regarding how the funds were used.

Touching on infrastructure, he revealed that although several road contracts were awarded under the previous government, none have been completed. He further described the electricity supply in the district as highly unstable, with outages occurring every two hours.

The Member of Parliament for Akomtobra, Hon. Pious Kwame Nkuah, also spoke at the event. He announced the creation of the Akomtobra Development Fund to support various development initiatives in the district.

He said a committee, chaired by former DCE Mr. Appiah Kubi Baidoo, has been formed to oversee the planning and implementation of the fund. Once plans are finalized, the MP called on the community to contribute and support development efforts in the district.

Hon. Nkuah also addressed youth unemployment, noting that over 2,000 young people in the district are seeking opportunities to join the security services. However, he said such opportunities are currently limited.

As an alternative, he encouraged the youth to focus on their education. He promised to support those who pass their exams to further their studies and prepare for future opportunities, including security service recruitment. So far, he has helped about 150 students to purchase admission forms for tertiary institutions.

He emphasized that he would not make unrealistic promises about recruitment into security agencies, which may mislead and delay the progress of the youth. Instead, he committed to helping them complete their education so they are ready when the right opportunities arise.