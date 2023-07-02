Miss Akwaaba 2023 reality show to start airing today on GHOne and Ceejay TV

After a successful audition of Miss Akwaaba 2023, organizers of the show are set to start airing the main show from 8pm tonight on GHOne TV.

Miss Akwaaba project organized by GHOne TV and partnered by Ceejay Multimedia has been set up to contribute to the promotion of Ghanaian culture and tourism through reality TV.

The TV reality show will feature 20 Ghanaian ladies who will execute weekly activities that task them to project the different aspects of Ghanaian culture such as our foods, clothing, rites of passage, folklore, as well as our culture-rich tourist sites in creative and unique ways.

Miss Akwaaba is intended to promote viewers’ appreciation of Ghanaian culture and tourism in ways that will translate into increased patronage of Ghanaian tourism by Ghanaians and those in the diaspora.

Today being the starting date, the organizers said the 20 delegates are ready for the second edition of the miss Akwaaba culture and tourism show.

They also urged fans to vote for their favourite delegates.

The ultimate winner of the 13 weeks show will receive a car from the organizers.