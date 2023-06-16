Miss Akwaaba Season 2 audition to be held on 17th June

Audition for Season two of Miss Akwaaba will come-off tomorrow 17th June, 2023 at GHOne TV studios.

Miss Akwaaba project organized by GHOne TV and partnered by Ceejay Multimedia has been set up to contribute to the promotion of Ghanaian culture and tourism through reality TV.

The TV reality show will feature 20 Ghanaian ladies who will execute weekly activities that task them to project the different aspects of Ghanaian culture such as our foods, clothings, rites of passage, folklore, as well as our culture-rich tourist sites in creative and unique ways.

Miss Akwaaba is intended to promote viewers’ appreciation of Ghanaian culture and tourism in ways that will translate into increased patronage of Ghanaian tourism by Ghanaians and those in the diaspora.

The audition which starts at 8am and closes at 4pm will give opportunities to qualified participants to take part in a 13-week reality show to select 6 for the finals.

Dresscode for the audition is Jeans Trousers and local textiles sewed in Kaba style top.