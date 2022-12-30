Miss Bumbum Winner Bets On A Ritual With Cow’s Milk To Attract Prosperity

Miss BumBum Carol Lekker is a practitioner of the law of attraction and rituals to invite whatever she desires into her life. And there are two main rituals that influencers usually use to attract abundance and prosperity and attract money in the New Year “The milk bath contains mystical and healing properties, and serves to raise energy, bring prosperity, financial abundance, in addition to harmonizing love relationships or attract true love. Furthermore, it cleans and protects the body against bad vibrations, wards off envy, the evil eye and bad thoughts” says Lekker.

Winner of Miss BumBum 2022, Carolina Lekker revealed extra help to win the pageant. For this, she did a buttocks harmonization – which gives volume, fills out the side of the hip and gives a better projection of the buttocks. To perform the cosmetic procedure, the model paid around US$20,000. “The technique also helps in correcting asymmetries, which has always been my wish”.

According to Carolina Lekker, part of the investment came from work she does on the internet, such as the “test for infidels”. Some infidelity tests have already earned her more than US$ 10,000 “It was an intense year, but I retired my love detective side, in 2023 I will pursue a career as a dancer on the Miss Bumbum Word Show”