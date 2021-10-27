Miss Galaxy Ghana 2021 rescheduled to November 13

EduEnter Group Ghana, organizers of the annual Miss Galaxy Ghana pageantry has announced November 13, as the new date for the grand finale.

The environmental pageantry event originally scheduled for October 30, has been postponed to the aforementioned date with AH Hotel in East Legon set to host the sixth edition of the pageantry.

The beauty pageant is geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies to seize the power of beauty to become influential actors who take positive action towards a clean Ghana.

Mr. Nanayaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of EduEnter Group Ghana, organizers of the pageant said the event had been pushed forward to enable them to stage a memorable event

“We are sorry to the fans of all these ten beautiful ladies for the inconvenience that would be caused by the postponement but we assure them of a memorable event come November.

“They should hang on to their ticket because the ladies are getting ready for the spectacular grand finale,” he said in an interview.

The night would also see sanitation enthusiasts being honoured for their effort in keeping the country clean.

Awards category include Miss Environment Ghana, Miss Sanitation Ghana, Miss Clean Ghana Ambassador, Miss Beautiful Ghana Ambassador, Miss Popular With a Purpose, and Miss Entrepreneur.

Others include Miss Talent, Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality, Miss Top Model, Miss Elegance, Miss Eloquent, Best Catwalk, and Best Leader.