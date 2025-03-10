Miss Ghana 2025 Finalists Unveiled

The Miss Ghana 2025 journey has officially begun as sixteen stunning and talented contestants were unveiled at a grand ceremony held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

The event, attended by sponsors and media representatives, marked a significant milestone ahead of the highly anticipated grand finale on March 29.

The finalists were carefully selected following auditions in November 2024, where young women from across the country showcased their beauty, intelligence, and passion for service. Each contestant will now represent her respective region as they compete for the prestigious Miss Ghana 2025 crown.

With their unveiling, the contestants are set to embark on a series of activities and challenges leading up to the finale, where one of them will be crowned as the next ambassador of “beauty with a purpose.”

Organized by Exclusive Events Ghana and the Miss Ghana Foundation, the Miss Ghana pageant is more than just a beauty competition. The organizers are searching for a queen who exemplifies selflessness, intelligence, discipline, and dedication to societal service. The winner will not only represent Ghana on the global stage at Miss World but will also lead charitable initiatives under the Miss Ghana Foundation, focusing on supporting vulnerable communities.

With excitement building, the organizers have assured pageant enthusiasts of a spectacular grand finale, promising elegance, talent, and a purpose-driven competition. The journey to finding the next Miss Ghana—a queen who will make an impact both locally and internationally—is now officially underway.

The contestants are not only competing for the coveted crown but also proving that Miss Ghana is not just about beauty—it is about making a difference.

This year’s pageant is being sponsored by Bullet TV and supported by Gold Presence, Tang Palace Hotel, Bel-Aqua, Bel Beverages Ghana, Pippa’s Health Centre, Central Hotel Accra, Airport Women’s Hospital, Renault Ghana, and Premium Motors Limited.

Other sponsors include Dainess Chefs School, Eye360 Security, Hottees Ghana, Dyeweb Fabrics, BELLE Cosmetics, Akagres Bakery, Blaq Travels, and Kingdom Books & Stationery, among others.