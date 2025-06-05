Miss Ghana 2025, Jutta Addo, Returns Home After Inspiring Performance at 72nd Miss World, India

Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, organizers of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant, joyfully welcome back Miss Ghana 2025, Jutta Ama Pokuah Addo, following her remarkable participation in the 72nd Miss World pageant held in Hyderabad, India.

Jutta Addo, a beacon of Ghanaian grace, intelligence, and cultural pride, represented the nation with distinction throughout the competition. Her journey at Miss World showcased Ghana’s rich heritage, aligning with the pageant’s core values of beauty with a purpose — leadership, philanthropy, and service.

Miss Ghana’s participation was a testament to her poise, eloquence, and dedication to impactful causes. Her efforts in the talent segment, Head-to-Head Challenge, cultural exchanges, and Beauty with a Purpose project resonated deeply with the global audience.

Exclusive Events Ghana Limited extends heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors and media partners — particularly for amplifying Jutta’s journey — and to the Ghanaian public for their votes, prayers, support, and encouragement throughout the competition.

As Jutta resumes her Miss Ghana 2025 ambassadorial duties, she remains committed to leveraging this unique platform for national development, youth empowerment, promoting tourism, and helping raise funds to cover the cost of surgery for scoliosis patients at FOCOS Hospital, among other causes.

Let us continue to support this noble journey of service to humanity.