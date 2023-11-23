Miss Gloffy Nigeria 2024 announces reward for models

Miss Gloffy Nigeria 2024, a pageant packaged by Gloffy Modelling Agency Nigeria has commenced registration in search of a new damsel to fly the flag of their prestigious brand and is offering mouth watering prizes.

The star prizes to be won in the Miss Gloffy Nigeria Beauty Pageant are; N1 Million Naira for the winner, while 500,000 naira goes for the 2nd and 300,000 for 3rd. Also up for grabs are 3 Samsung Phones to runners up and a 3-day all expense paid luxury trip to Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene.

Gloffy Modelling Agency Nigeria, is a subsidiary of Gloffy Fashions and Textiles Design Limited with a parent company that started in Europe in 2006, and moved to the United States of America in 2014. In 2022, Gloffy Fashions and Textiles Design was launched in Nigeria, and in December 2022; Gloffy Modelling Agency hosted it’s first pageant event in Nigeria Miss Gloffy Nigeria 2022.

The objectives and goals of Miss Gloffy beauty Pageant, is to empower young girls as well as building confidence and leadership skills in them, contestants would be thought self confidence, creativity and enjoy career counselling by the carefully selected mentors and judges.

Grace Sorle who hails from Ogoni, Khana local government area of Rivers State emerged winner in the maiden edition. According to her, wearing the crown has had a profound impact on her personality. She revealed that it has been a journey of personal growth, self-discovery, and empowerment. The responsibilities that came with this title also helped her to be more confident, articulate, and compassionate.

Winners would become brand ambassadors, role models and would contribute meaningfully to the society, in a bid to to inspire, motivate and lift young girls to self realization.

Sponsors/Partners can enjoy huge publicity mileage at the grand finale event which takes place in Port Harcourt, Rivers state in February 2024, riding on the back of the reach of their media partners.