The road to crowning a new Miss Health Ghana queen begins later in June with auditions set to be open for health practitioners.

With auditions to be held in Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani, the third edition of the pageant would witness young beautiful ladies in the health sector battle to become the fairest of them all and win the ultimate crown.

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageantry, in an interview said the platform was geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies to spearhead the agenda of safeguarding lives in various health initiatives.

“This year’s experience promises to be an exciting one coupled with series of tasks aimed at educating people on the importance of first aid.

“Administering of first aid is a very crucial aspect of saving lives during an emergency and we deem a great responsibility to use our platform to spearhead the campaign of teaching the basics of first aid through our queens who are health practitioners,” she stated.

She urged corporate bodies to join the campaign on the need to save lives and also thanked organisations who have supported the course.

She revealed that they had regional health ambassadors who have over the months spearheaded the mental health campaign together with government health agencies, private agencies and some highly astute individuals in society.

Queens of Miss Health Ghana continue to make a difference in society with the numerous sensitization programmes on healthy living as well as numerous donations to schools and the needy in society.

The Miss Health Ghana pageantry won the Best Beauty Pageant of the Year at last year’s Ghana Oustanding Women’s Award.