Miss Health Ghana, one of the most prestigious beauty pageants has won the Most Outstanding Beauty Pageant of the Year at this year’s Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.

The Miss Health Ghana beauty pageant saw off competition from Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Miss Malaika, Miss Commonwealth, and Miss Ghana to win the topmost award in Ghana’s pageantry.

Miss Gladys Akyere Rockson, President of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the beauty pageant, in her acceptance speech was elated with the recognition with the awards considering the effort they have put in place to raise awareness of the novel Coronavirus disease.

“We are delighted to receive this award and it further stresses the impact we are making in the health sector by creating awareness of the need to observe all health protocols amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not only focused on organising the pageantry but help equip medical personnel at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and we recently made a donation of medical supplies to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital,’ she said.

She added that health ambassadors have been selected across all regions to embark on a series of campaigns especially the need for personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of the second edition of the Miss Health Ghana beauty pageant is set for November and under the theme “Creating Awareness on Mental Health” where a new Queen would be crowned.