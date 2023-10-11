Miss Health Ghana contestants join Breast Cancer awareness campaign

Contestants of the 2023 Miss Health Ghana took part in the United Breast Cancer Awareness Walk as the world marks Breast Cancer Month this October.

The walk organised by Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Centre in collaboration with Miss Health Ghana saw dozens march on the streets of Accra with placards on ways to get screened, early diagnostics, among others.

The 15 young female medical practitioners who made the shortlist for this year’s Miss Health Ghana pageant engaged numerous young women during the walk, sensitising them to the need to be screened.

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, CEO of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the Miss Health Ghana pageant, said they were elated to join Sonotecch in the walk, which was very successful.

“The Miss Health Ghana platform, which is an advocacy platform for fostering good health, is elated to join the breast cancer awareness campaign.

“We know how breast cancer is rapidly claiming the lives of women, so embarking on the sentitation drive is key to reducing cases of death,” she said.

Madam Akyere Rockson, who has been appointed an ambassador for Sonotech’s Breast Cancer Awareness Project, added that her pageant platform would be used to create more awareness about breast cancer.

“This year’s contestant, as part of their project, would seek innovative ways by which many women could get their breasts screened and how we could limit the cases of breast cancer,” she said.

Dr. Grace Buckman, the Medical Director at Sonotech, stated that they are offering free screening services for up to 500 women this year. She added that they are currently running a month-long campaign to raise awareness, having chosen prominent personalities to lead the charge.

Dr. Buckman lauded all partners for joining the campaign and said that donations from the public would be used to support the breast cancer unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

