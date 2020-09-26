Health practitioners, enthusiasts and medical students across the country have been handed an opportunity to become the fairest of them all at the 2020 Miss Health Ghana.

The grand finale of the second edition of the Miss Health Ghana beauty pageantry set for November is under the theme “Creating Awareness on Mental Health” with a queen to be chosen to spearhead the agenda.

Interested models aged 18-26 are expected to send video via WhatsApp (0595325410) before September 30, with shortlisted applicants to appear before the judges of Miss Health Ghana later.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s pageant Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organizers of the pageant said this year’s event takes a special focus on mental health amid the Coronavirus.

“This year’s pageant is going to be different from last year, especially addressing issues of mental health in this era of Coronavirus pandemic. We intend to raise awareness on the need to prioritize mental health as well as the fight against Coronavirus.

“It has been a year of uncertainties but we would like to end the year with this pageant which has become one of the leading shows in the country,” she said.

She added that finalists of this year’s pageant will get ambassadorial deals, cash for projects, souvenirs from sponsors while the ultimate crowned queen will get a new car and a fully expenses paid trip outside Ghana.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Miss Health Ghana Queen, Ohemaa Agyekum, recently donated medical supplies to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as part of efforts in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s pageant is sponsored by Fly Zone Ghana, Adonko Company, Blag Ghana Limited, Bela Qua Mineral Water, Okuma Hotels, among other partners.