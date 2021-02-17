Ms Priscilla Serwaa Manu, the 2020 Queen of Miss Health Ghana, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the St. Monica’s Primary School and Mensah Saahene International School in the Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The items donated were to complement the school’s supply including Veronica buckets, disposable nose mask, face shields, hand sanitizers, Liquid soaps, and tissues, among others.

Ms Manu, also a nurse at the Mampong Nursing Training School, said the donation was crucial to enable students to protect themselves against the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

“I decided to support these schools because it is very important to complement the government’s efforts of distributing PPE in this crucial time and also to educate them on various precautionary measures as they fight the virus.

“I sensitised students on how to dispose of their nose mask after single use and how to sanitize their hands. It was also important to remind them to practise physical distancing to avoid contacts with each other,” she said

Mr Saani Mohammed, Headmaster of Mensah Saahene International School, who received the items, thanked Ms Manu for the kind gesture, saying it had come at an opportune time while they were striving to ensure safety of students and teachers.

“I appreciate this gesture of yours and these items would add up to what the government has already provided in creating a favourable environment for learning and teaching,” he said.

He advised the teachers and students to take good care of the items to ensure their own safety.

The Miss Health Ghana pageantry platform this year focused on mental health amid the pandemic to promote the need to champion mental health awareness nationwide.